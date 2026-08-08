Anthropic AI CEO Dario Amodei estimated that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs will be eliminated in the next 5 years. Given that over 90% of those soon to be disappearing jobs are currently located in metropolitan areas, rural America appears on the verge of a massive economic reset.

The Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics fall 2025 survey of college students found that a 59% majority see AI as a threat to their job prospects and only 14% that believe it will lead to economic gains. That economic fear of AI was substantially higher percentage than the 48% that worry about outsourcing of jobs and the just 31% that fear immigration.

The study also found that “47% of college students have given at least a “fair amount” of thought to changing their major because of AI’s impact on the job market, and the 16% of college students that reported they had already changed their major or field of study due to concerns about AI.”

When those student first entered college they expected to complete their degree and then move to a large metropolitan areas to join the minions of well-paid knowledge workers (data analyst, research assistants, consultant, graphic design, junior product manager, coordinator, etc.). [below]

But according to Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, occupations that transform information and ideas are the most exposed to the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Goldman estimates AI will eliminate over 9% of U.S. employment, or about 15 million workers, with a highest concentration of lost jobs in metropolitan communities.

Those metropolitan job loss percentages are expected to be the highest in elite communities that currently feature the highest densities of knowledge workers: such as the California’s Bay Area (San Francisco + San Jose) as the center for a large percentage of U.S. advanced tech employment; New York where finance, media, law, consulting, and professional services are dominant; Washington, D.C. where government, contractor, policy, consulting, and think-tank work are dominant; and college towns like Durham-Chapel Hill/RTP, Boulder, that manufacture knowledge workers.

As shown in the above graph from 2022-2026, the unemployment rate for recent college graduates has been widening and is already 60% higher than the national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As shown above, the U.S. metropolitan unemployment rate already crossed above the U.S. rural unemployment rate in 2025.

College graduates working in metropolitan areas have tended to earn 25–35% higher compensation than equivalent rural college graduates. [below]

But metropolitan cost of living tends to be 15% higher than rural. [below]

Furthermore, college graduate rural home ownership rates have always been about 15% higher in rural areas versus metropolitan areas [above]

U.S. high taxation rates and policies allowing massive off-shoring shrank manufacturing employment rates over the last 55 years by 40%. [below]

But U.S. dominance in AI is about to meaningfully crush American non-labor overhead costs for scheduling, quality systems, inventory, coordination, middle management. Combined with other factors including tariff protections, reducing supply-chain risk, and U.S. energy cost advantages is set to drive a U.S. industrial renaissance.

Factories moving back to the U.S. from overseas will benefit from higher U.S. productivity. Coupled with AI-enabled cost reductions, those advantages will add about 1.5-2 million net new industrial jobs over the next two decades. Given the employment multiplier for the economy, the U.S. is expected to add 3–4.5 million jobs over the next 20 years.

Dense metropolitan areas are already built out and have substantially higher employment and overhead costs. The new AI-driven businesses and factories are going to locate in rural areas where the costs are most favorable and their employees can have a better life.