SpaceX just signed a Space Force’s Joint Commercial Operations Cell contract to gain exclusive commercial access to the military’s continuous data monitoring of low earth orbit satellites and space debris down to less than an inch in size to foster traffic safety and prevent collisions. [above]

SpaceX with 11,130 active low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites [below], rules the galaxy with 53.8% global LEO market share. Its closest competitor is the combined 2 Chinese state owned satellite companies that have 480 active LEO satellites in orbit, for a dismal market share of just 4.3%.

LEO satellites typically fly at 300–1,200 km above Earth, versus Geo-stationary Earth Orbit (GEO) that fly at about 36,000 km. The lower altitude provides low-latency broadband round-trip internet latency of roughly 20–60 milliseconds (0.001 seconds). That is competitive to most terrestrial internet latency, versus a glacially slow 500–700+ ms for GEO satellites.

SpaceX’s Starlink unit with 13 million consumers in 172 countries and territories, already supports video calls gaming. Its cloud apps through the use of phased-array user terminals increasingly, supports inter-satellite laser links for mesh telecommunication routings. Starlink dense constellations also can provide continuous ocean, polar, desert, mountain, and remote rural area services where fiber or cellular is uneconomical.

The U.S. military is interested in Starlink satellite constellations for massively redundant commercial/government/military dual use to provide Earth observation high-resolution imaging for resilient look-down change detection, weather monitoring, environmental tracking, and as a platform to control Internet of Things (IoT) secure comms, ISR relay, PNT backup.

A single GEO satellite can cover about 1/3 of Earth continuously, but suffer from high latency and limited capacity for interactive use. Although LEOs needs thousands of satellites for continuous Earth coverage, SpaceX constellations already handle continuous satellite handovers to provide militarily competitive bandwidth speed modern military applications require.

SpaceX LEO broadband can also close connectivity gaps for the about 2.6 billion people that are still offline or very poorly served. Amazon has estimated expanding LEO satellite broadband coverage could add “Up to $863 Billion to Global GDP and Support 21 Million Jobs by 2035.” Benefits include higher productivity, seamless e-commerce and digital financial services, plus support remote work and precision agriculture services.

U.S. Space Force’s essentially is offering its most detailed-level version of its High Accuracy Catalog (HAC) in exchange for SpaceX giving JCO unlimited access to its 30,000-camera Stargaze tracking that is capable of determining three-dimensional orientation of any spacecraft.