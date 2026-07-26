President Trump entered office in January 2025, with the determination to curtail coercive and discriminatory enforcement of gender, race, and environment language in federally-funded economic research.

The administration argued that in principal, academia should provide a shielded ivory tower environment to focus on open inquiry, rigorous testing, and free debate.

It was widely known from a 2022 survey among US faculty, that during the Biden administration at least 4%, or 1 out of 25, of university faculty members stated they had been coercively disciplined or threatened with discipline because of their research, academic talks, or non-academic publications.[i]

The survey also found that the vast majority of scientific censorship and retaliation was internally driven by other researchers, who claimed to be motivated by self-protection, benevolence toward peers, and prosocial concerns for the well-being of social groups.

President Trump quickly signed three executive orders titled: EO 14151 ‘Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing; EO 14168 Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism, and EO 14173 Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.

Despite remaining mum during the Biden years, the media erupted in February 2025, claiming federal agencies including the National Science Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were enforcing against lists of “flagged words”– including terms such as “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion,” “transgender,” and “climate change.”

Despite knowing there was no “flagged words” list that would automatically trigger cancellations of federal research projects or grant applications, the media began referring to a federal list of “banned words.”

With the controversy raging, a group of university researchers sought to design a study to demonstrate that the Trump administration’s executive orders had infringed upon academic freedom by creating a “blacklist” of words of flagged by the U.S. government.

The design of the study sought to measure the change in the number of research paper published by economists working in universities that relied heavily on federal funding, labelled ”High-Fed”, compared to those working in institutions less exposed to federal funding, referred to as ”Low-Fed.”

The recently published paper titled: ‘Science Under Threat’ found that the number of research publications containing the flagged words “in a sensitive context” plunged by 56% from 2024 to 2025. [below]

The Mountain Top Times agrees with the study that there has been a substantial drop in publication of federally-funded academic research papers regarding gender, race, and environment flagged-words “in a sensitive context” between the Trump and Biden administrations.

But it is interesting that the 74-page ‘Science Under Threat’ fails to acknowledge that the Biden administration engaged in an all-of-government coercive and discriminatory enforcement of gender, race, and environment language. Any views in federally-funded economic research that conflicted with its framework were often labeled misinformation, hate, or disinformation.

The Biden administration:

· strongly advanced gender-identity policies through presidential executive orders, Title IX reinterpretations treating gender identity as immutable sex, and HHS support for “gender-affirming care;”

· enforced critiques supporting Critical Race Theory, DEI programs, and “equity” frameworks in schools and institutions that were often designed to discredit the teaching of accurate history as racist; and

· described climate-change skepticism or “denial” as dangerous and willfully harmful. Biden’s publicly stated that those who “willfully deny” climate impacts condemn Americans to a dangerous future.

The Biden administration to cancel and destroy careers of those that did not engage in approved speech, formally created a federal-interagency “disinfo” machinery through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and even established the short-lived U.S. Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board in April 2022.

The academic ‘Science Under Threat’ study fails to acknowledge that the Biden administration from 2021 to 2024 engaged in gender, race, and environment language policing. It should also have been no surprise that university researchers during the Biden administration would have pandered to get federally-funded research projects and grants by parroting federally-approved gender, race, and environment language.

[i] In addition, researchers may adjust the way they communicate about science to the tastes of their audience [Ratcliff et al., 2023].