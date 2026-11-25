To understand the recent crash in U.S. investment markets it is useful to understand that there are two pools of money that are both controlled by fairly predictable 5-6 year rate-of-change leading indicator called the Global Liquidity Cycle, as shown above by Michael Howell’s Capital Wars.

Most people have a fairly good understanding of how money works in the real economy of Main Street and industry, but the vast majority of people are completely baffled by how money works in financial markets that drive risk taking in stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity markets.

The current GLI cycle acceleration turned up around October 2022, peaked about October of 2025, and should be expected to decline for the next 15 to 20 months, and bottom around February to July of 2027.

Since the GLI is a momentum indicator, it tends on average to lead financial market money by about 9 months and the real world economy money by 15 months. That explains why momentum to the upside peaked in financial markets in June, weakened all summer, and began crashing in October. The real economy is just beginning to weaken.

The amplitude of the rise and fall of financial markets in a GLI cycles is highly impacted by valuations of markets from lows to highs during the cycles. As shown by Global Equity-to-GDP multiples that rose from a historically elevated multiple of one times global GDP since October 2022, to 132% of global GDP through the end of October 26 by 32%. (below)

That compares to the U.S. financial markets as a percent of GDP that rose by 51% from a historically elevated multiple of 1.58 times global GDP in October 2022, to stunning 2.38 times global GDP through the end of October 26. (below)

The real U.S. economy should not be expected to even begin to bottom until between March to July of 2027. With the spectacular amplitude of the U.S. financial markets to all-time record multiples of GDP last month, the risk to the enormously high valuations of U.S. markets is stunning.