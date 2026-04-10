Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche launched the DOJ National Fraud Enforcement Division on April 7 to direct all 93 U.S. Attorney’s Offices to prioritize prosecutions of taxpayer-spending fraud. The move follows a 600% fraud prosecution increase from the Biden administration’s $2.75 billion in 2024, to the Trump administration’s $16 billion in 2025.

The establishment of the new DOJ priority followed a same day ruling by Minnesota District Judge Eric C. Tostrud that allowed the Trump administration to block $243 million Medicaid payments to the State of Minnesota for administrative failure to prevent fraud of federal funds.

Within 48 hours, the new division announced $563 million in tax-payer fraud plea-agreements regarding $303 million of California Medicaid fraud and $260 million in multi-state Covid-19 loan fraud. Defendants agreed to serve long prison sentences and be subject to huge asset disgorgements

Mountain Top Times recently reported that 80% of federal spending on states is related to Congressionally approved health and human services. For the $174.5 billion in federal funds California is expecting to receive in the current 2026 fiscal year, $136.4 billion is health and human services.

California expects to legally pocket 12.5% of federal spending, or $17.1 billion, for providing administrative services to comply with U.S. Office of Management & Budget 2 CFR Part 200 reporting obligations to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse in 2026. California’s duties include establishment and maintenance of effective Internal controls the include:

· Risk assessment and mitigation procedures.

· Proper authorization and segregation of duties.

· Monitoring of compliance.

· Prompt corrective action for noncompliance.

· Reasonable cybersecurity and other measures to safeguard information.

The Department of Justice has always had the right to reduce, suspend or terminate federal funding to states that failed to properly administer federal health and human services spending. But the DOJ tended to negotiate corrective action plans with states to increase future fraud compliance.

That era of quiet negotiation is over according to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., who has estimated the Minnesota health and human services fraud is between $9-$18 billion and is demanding full state repayments.

Comer two weeks ago told Fox News that fraud of tax-payer funds is a huge issue in every state. Comer then added, “You could multiply what we found in Minnesota probably by 10 in California. That’s how bad it is.”

Comer announced his committee is now primarily focused on California fraud. He warned that California Governor Newsom better “lawyer up.”