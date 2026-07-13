The Trump Administration’s Office of Inspector GeneraI (OIG) latest 6-month period ending on March 31, 2026 found $5.56 billion in fraud and banned 1,212 individuals and entities from eligibility to contract with Federal programs. The OIG reported a record rate of return of $12.70 for every $1 of enforcement spending .

The OIG found the highest emerging vulnerabilities for improper Federal payment risks were concentrated in autism services and foster care systems failures to track and find missing children.

OIG Medicaid Fraud Control Units achieved 1,185 criminal convictions and over $2 billion in financial recoveries. Top enforcement actions during the period included:

• Arizona software company CEO running a billion-dollar telemedicine and durable medical equipment scheme was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $452 million in restitution

• California insurance broker and marketing executive enrolling vulnerable individuals in Affordable Care plans without their consent, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison and payment of $180 million in restitution. [above]