President Trump’s began implementing his campaign to “free” Cuba after the Democratic Socialist Party of America (“DSA”) passed Article “62” at its 2019 national convention declared DSA “stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba and categorically opposes the U.S. economic blockade.”

The 2019 DSA Convention led to formation of the US-based National Network on Cuba (NNOC) that united 60 solidarity networks dedicated to ending the U.S. blockade against Cuba including the DSA, CODEPINK, IFCO/Pastors for Peace, Democratic Socialists of America, Alliance for Global Justice, IFCO/Pastors for Peace, Institute for Policy Studies, International Action Center, Massachusetts Peace Action, Minnesota Cuba Coalition, All African Peoples Revolutionary Party and dozens more. Bottom of Form

Cuba at the time was enjoying a tourism boom by reopening many of the swanky mob-owned hotels that were closed when Fidel Castro and Che Guevara overthrew the brutal dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista in 1959. But rather than high-stakes gambling, hotels became child sex-trafficking meccas according to UN, Amnesty International, and US State Department.

Cuba before the revolution was completely food self-sufficient and the largest Caribbean food exporter with exports of approximately $732 million in 1958. But Castro’s post-revolution 15,000 executions, 200,000 arbitrary detentions, forced labor, collectivization of farms and suppression of political dissent quickly destroyed the economy.

Food production after the revolution collapsed and the UN World Food Program began emergency calorie support. Since 2019, Cuba has imported 70-80% of daily food consumption, with seven in ten Cubans skipping at least one meal daily.

The combination of political suppression and economic depression led to over 25% of Cuba’s 8 population emigrating, with 1.7 million Cuban refugees now living in the U.S.

After 67 years of communist rule, President Trump began implementing his “maximum pressure” campaign on January 29, 2026 by signing a landmark Executive Order declaring the Cuban government constituted an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

The Trump EO order established sweeping tariff regime that authorized the United States to impose additional duties on imports from any country or entity—directly or indirectly—that continued to supply oil to Cuba.

Having overthrown the Venezuela government 26 days earlier and in full control of its ports, Trump had already severed 85 percent of Cuba’s energy lifeline and was determined to overthrow the Havana communist leadership.

According to the Executive Order:

“The Government of Cuba has taken extraordinary actions that harm and threaten the United States. The regime aligns itself with — and provides support for — numerous hostile countries, transnational terrorist groups, and malign actors adverse to the United States, including the Government of the Russian Federation (Russia), the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Government of Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah. For example, Cuba blatantly hosts dangerous adversaries of the United States, inviting them to base sophisticated military and intelligence capabilities in Cuba that directly threaten the national security of the United States. Cuba hosts Russia’s largest overseas signals intelligence facility, which tries to steal sensitive national security information of the United States. Cuba continues to build deep intelligence and defense cooperation with the PRC. Cuba welcomes transnational terrorist groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, creating a safe environment for these malign groups so that these transnational terrorist groups can build economic, cultural, and security ties throughout the region and attempt to destabilize the Western Hemisphere, including the United States. Cuba has long provided defense, intelligence, and security assistance to adversaries in the Western Hemisphere, attempting to thwart United States and international sanctions designed to enforce the stability of the region, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard the national security and foreign policy of the United States. Cuba continues to try to thwart United States efforts to address threats to the United States posed by hostile countries, transnational terrorist groups, and malign actors, including in the Western Hemisphere.”

President Trump from at a White House press conference implored the Cuban government to negotiate before “it’s too late.” Cuban Communist Party leader Miguel Díaz-Canel replied at a 5 February 2026 in Havana:

“Not allowing a single drop of fuel to enter our country will affect transportation, food production, tourism, children’s education, and the healthcare system.” The objective is clear: to induce systemic failure, sow popular discontent, and create conditions for political destabilization. The White House rhetoric confirms this intent. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s statement on the same day, that “the Cuban government is on its last leg and its country is about to collapse,” is not an analysis but public signaling, a psychological operation meant to reinforce the narrative of inevitable doom and pressure Cuban leadership into unilateral concessions.”

The Democratic Socialists of America only have about 100,000 official members, but its leaders including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Senator Bernie Sanders have been in the forefront of the Democrat party’s campaign against Trump.

DSA takes no direct credit for the “Days of Truth and Freedom” rioting against federal ICE raids in Minneapolis that involved a broad coalition of community groups, over 700 businesses, unions, and faith organizations, and about 100,000 participants. But party organizers are clearly involved.

The Democratic Socialists of America website currently features its Cuba Solidarity Working Group that “is fighting to end the blockade, lift sanctions, and build real solidarity with the Cuban people. As part of the DSA International Committee’s Americas Subcommittee, we push for engagement over isolation, cooperation over coercion, and policies that put people first.” DSA is hosting a Cuba solidarity meeting on February 22nd.

Russian Communist Party founder Vladimir Lenin famously said: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” After 12 American prior presidents failed over the last 67 years, President Trump on the verge of taking out Cuba’s communists in weeks.