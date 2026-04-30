The United Arab Emirates dumping it’s OPEC membership on May 1st represents a triumph of the Trump administration in fracturing the six-decade-old OPEC oil cartel. The emerging Multi-Polar Oil Orders will be led by United States/UAE in the West, and Russia/China in the East.

The UAE through its Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) can produce 5 million barrels per day (mb/d) and high-quality, light-sweet (low-sulfur) crude-grade oil with a carbon intensity that is less than half the industry average. ADNOC also created the Middle East’s first industrial scale carbon-dioxide capture and storage facility, with 800,000 tons of capacity that is set to expand sixfold by 2030.

Europe and Asia customers strongly prefer ADNOC product and will pay premium prices for deliveries, but the UAE is subject to the OPEC quotas that have limited its production to 3-3.5 million barrels per day (mb/d).

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries was founded by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela as a cartel to limit oil production to force the United States and Western Europe to pay higher oil prices.

The OPEC has grown to 12 members and 10 “OPEC+” affiliated members. As a cartel that control 35-40% of global oil production, J.P. Morgan estimated in mid-February 2026 that OPEC maintains a premium selling price of about $10–$20 per barrel above a non-cartel “fair value” for oil.

But to maintain that price premium, OPEC has required all its members to share in a series of quota volume reductions since 2022.

Rather than hoping to negotiate some small future increase in their OPEC quota, the UAE cut a deal with the Trump administration for an ADNOC dollar-swap agreement collateralized by future oil sales to cover embargo cash shortfalls and lock the UAE into a United States security architecture.

The U.S./UAE Oil Order now controls 25 mb/d of oil by combining the U.S. 15 mb/d of oil, 5 mb/d of U.S. natural gas liquids, and ADNOC’s 5 mb/d of crude oil. Subtracting the UAE’s 3.3 mb/d from the OPEC+’s current 23.36 mb/d crude total quota, means OPEC only controls 20.06 mb/d.

Trump by temporarily suspending certain U.S. sanctions on Russian oil sales and removing certain individuals from sanctions lists, has also encouraged Russia and China to form a new Oil Order in the East.

Russia can now drastically increase production and sales, while China can utilize its massive 1.3 billion barrel strategic petroleum reserve to skirt the OPEC Asian spot market and solidify its role as dominant energy allocator in its prime economic sphere of influence.

Iran and Saudi Arabia now face an existential crisis of how OPEC can absorb volume and price losses as the U.S. and UAE lock in long term oil supply contracts across Western Europe and the Americas; while Russia and China lock in long-term supply deals across Eurasia and South Asia.

This is Part II of a Mountain Top Times on the Existential Impacts of the U.S. / Iran War