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Dana Raffaniello's avatar
Dana Raffaniello
6h

By 2026 that same provision, expanded three times, uncapped, transferable, and worth $85 per ton of sequestered carbon, had become the most valuable carbon subsidy instrument available anywhere in the world. Independent analysts projected its total cost to American taxpayers at between $835 billion and $2.1 trillion through the mid-2040s. International capital from Australia, Switzerland, France, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union was positioned to collect it. The advisory firms guiding American state legislatures toward the legal frameworks that enabled collection were owned by the equipment manufacturers who built the facilities that generated the credits.

https://raff6482.substack.com/p/the-carbon-credit-market-that-was

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shermanisland's avatar
shermanisland
1d

So is this the end of the Petrodollar, or is it a New Petrodollar?

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