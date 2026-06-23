The Trump Administration has defied all conventional Middle East wisdom by being able to militarily emasculate Iran, without resorting to “boots on the ground,” thus causing oil prices to reset to the projected price $175 a barrel and provoking a global stagflationary depression.

Mountaintop Times argues that Iran’s defeat is due to “Drill Baby Drill” policies that cut United States imports of foreign oil by 80%. [above] The U.S. produced more oil in April than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined.

As Communist Party Leader Vladimir Lenin famously stated after taking power during the Russian Revolution: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”

We believe that Trump will now attempt to leverage these momentous successes for America to again achieve a geopolitical transformation that shifts military power, economic competitiveness, and international norms to define the world order.

California kicked off the oil boom in 1903 and dominated global production from 1903 to 1936. The British pioneered Middle East oil production during the period by signing joint ventures with local kings and sultans that only paid their hosts a 16% profit sharing.



Standard Oil of California (Chevron) broke the British monopoly by signing Saudi Arabian oil production concessions and a Bahrain refinery on much more favorable terms in 1933. The partnership led to huge commercial discoveries at the start of WW II in 1938.

The U.S. government sponsored massive WW II development though the 1944 creation of Arabian American Oil Company (Aramco) that was majority-owned by American oil companies Exxon, Mobil, Chevron, Texaco, and Gulf. The U.S. dominated the “Seven Sisters” oil cartel that controlled over half of global production outside the U.S. and Soviet Union

The Seven Sisters were the most profitable companies in the world for three decades, until the U.S. abandoned the gold standard in 1971 and their Middle East hosts nationalized foreign oil concessions.

The crisis stabilized when Saudi Arabia secretly agreed to establish the “Petrodollar” to price, invoice, and trade Middle East oil in U.S. dollars. As a result, oil-exporting countries’ dollar revenues were recycled back into U.S. financial assets, strengthening the dollar and slashing interest rates.

The Petrodollar also created systemic dollar demand that for 50 years has forced oil importers (Japan, China, Europe, India, etc.) that have to sell their currencies to buy U.S. dollars to pay for Middle East oil imports.

But the United States over the last decade undermined the Petrodollar by implementing politically “targeted sanctions” involving trade and banking against 20–30 countries including: Iran, Venezuela, Russia and China.

Prior to the Iran War, BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were lobbying Saudi Arabia to begin non-dollar oil trading. A move that would cause U.S. interest rates to climb and the dollar to fall.

Because huge oil importers China and India refused to observe U.S. and European sanctions against Russia and Iran, they have been able to buy sanctioned oil on the black market for about 30-50% discounts. By gaming the sanctions, China and India have been using really cheap oil to subsidize the cost of electricity for their export industries to destroy U.S. and European jobs. [below]

The United Kingdom’s joint manufacturing outlook survey recently confirmed that its 130,000 manufacturing firms are in crisis mode due to industrial electricity prices that can be up to 90% higher than the median of International Energy Agency countries, “rendering Britain’s energy-intensive industries far less competitive.”

Trump took America to war to prevent the Iranian “Death to America” regime from achieving a nuclear weapons. But as a businessman he valued preserving the Petrodollar and ending black market oil sales.

As an Iran War bonus, Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel just gave a televised Communist Party address to admit sustained U.S. pressure under Trump has pushed Cuba into an economic failed state. He offered to enact “urgent” reforms that would allow foreign banks and real estate investments.

We believe that President Trump will go “bigly” by boldly moving to pick Middle East and Eurasian partners to implement his Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) as a transit corridor that envisions a multimodal rail, road, pipelines, fiber-optic, and electricity infrastructure across the historic Silk Road.