President Trump understands that United States global investment policies have undermined youth’s confidence in the American Dream by allowing American net private investment as a percentage of GDP to crash from over 8% in 1990 to 3.7% of GDP today.

The most recent poll by the Heartland Institute and RasmussenReports for likely young voters aged 18-39, found only 22% believe their economic future and personal happiness will be better than their parents, while 44% think it will be worse.

Youth pessimism does not follow the traditional divide in economic ideology with 43% percent of young Americans reporting that they are financially struggling to just “getting by.”

Seventy-four percent of all young Americans, including 70% of self-identified conservatives, believe the “cost of American housing has reached a crisis level.” More than half (56%) of self-identified conservative youth would now support a congressional proposal to expand government housing and a nationwide rent freeze.

Forty-two percent of young liberal Democrats said they would vote for a Republican presidential candidate if he or she offered the best plan to reduce housing costs; while 45% of Republicans would support a Democratic presidential candidate, if he or she offered the best plan for reducing the cost of housing.

More than half of likely youth voters (58%) say they would support Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s idea to address the rising cost of food by opening government-run grocery stores in every town in America. That includes more than half of conservatives (53%) and moderates (53%) that support government-run grocery stores to reduce the rising cost of food.

Trump is highly empathetic to the plight of youth, especially young men from large rural families that were the deciding factor in his re-election. Trump is determined to end the bipartisan “New World Order” that justified off-shoring $1 trillion in U.S. private investment in China since the 1990s.

As the EPB Research chart above illustrates, the U.S. won the Cold War in 1980s because America could sustain a high net private investment rate that averaged 8% of GDP. With $1 out of every $12 of U.S. GDP going into domestic new factories, equipment, housing, and infrastructure; American productivity sent world communism to the dust bin of history.

But rather than spending the peace dividend at home, politicians on both sides of the isle encouraged globalism that ballyhooed global engagement and foreign trade. But that engagement led to foreign entanglements and continuous deployment of the U.S. military expand nation building.

Net private investment is gross investment minus depreciation. Essentially, it measures if a nation’s economy is growing itscapital stock to increase productivity and competitiveness. But unfortunately for young Americans, net private investment plunging to under 4% caused the U.S. high-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs to slashed in half.

President Trump’s trade war has forced global corporations to start building new state-of-the-arts American plants, including $13 billion from Stellantis, $16 billion from GlobalFoundries, $20 billion from Sanofi, $20 billion from John Deere, and $18 billion from Venture Global LNG.

Trump’s latest investment initiatives are a great start, but it will take a national consensus and a decade of heavy investments in new plants, equipment and infrastructure for youth to believe in the American Dream.

The Mountain Top Times has over 2,000 subscribers. If you would like to financially support fair and honest reporting with solutions and facts,

we would be honored for you to become a paid subscriber.