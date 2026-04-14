President Trump’s armada of 15 American warships began blockading the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Strait of Hormuz on April 13th, after the breakdown of peace talks with Iran. But the real action is President Trump’s race to replace the global 15 million barrels of oil per day shortfall.

U.S. General Dan Caine reported that the United States and allied forces over 40-days had struck over 13,000 targets in Iran, destroyed about 80% of Iran’s air defenses, damaged or destroyed over 155 naval vessels, and destroyed about 90% of Iran’s weapons factories, including every known Shahed drone factory.

On the first day of the blockade, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) noticed: “Any vessel [flag] entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, ​diversion, and capture.” The only Monday challengers were a Chinese and an Iranian vessel that both when intercepted, turned around and left the enforcement area.

CENTCOM Admiral Bradley Cooper stated on Monday that U.S. strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island oil export hub had destroyed 16 Iranian minelayers and the storage bunkers for their 6,000 naval mines. Two Avenger-class mine-sweepers are now using autonomous naval drones to clear any floating or hidden submerged mines that were left in the main shipping channels.

President Trump understands that with 85 million barrels of crude oil consumed per day, Epic Fury has suspended global deliveries of 16.5 million barrels per day, or about 20% of supply.

With initial inflationary impacts outside of direct fuel costs being modest, the President’s team must now flawlessly execute their plan to quickly cover the supply deficit:

1) Saudi Arabia has a pipeline to the Red Sea with a pre-crisis spare capacity to add about 5 million barrels per day;

2) United Arab Emirates has a pipeline to the Gulf of Oman with a pre-crisis spare capacity to add about 1 million barrels per day; and

3) Iraq has a pipeline to Turkey with a pre-crisis spare capacity to add about 1.5 million barrels per day.

To address the 9 million barrel per day net shortfall:

1) Cooperation with nations selling and sharing strategic oil reserves could add 4 million barrels per day for up to one year. [U.S. and China together have strategic reserves of over 2 billion barrels]

2) China and Philippines already resumed high-level talks on joint oil exploration and production in disputed South China Sea waters;

3) US at $60 a barrel has added 1 million barrels per day of production in each of the last 4 years. At a price of $90 or more, the U.S. is set to add 1 million barrels this month;

4) Premium prices will increase supply by another 2-4 million barrels of production this month.

Past oil shocks have historically resulted in substitutions:

1) Natural gas, electricity, and coal can serve as substitutes for power generation, home heating, or industrial usage. A reasonable substitution estimate is a reduction of 2 million barrels of oil a day.

2) The biggest reduction in oil consumption has always been associated with higher prices. With gas prices up 35%, people are driving less, companies are more efficient, and air travel is slowing rapidly.

The New York Times reported that during the weekend negotiations: “Iran offered to curtail [uranium] enrichment for up to five years — an offer the Trump administration rejected.”

Iranians in the past had the ability to defeat the United States by threatening a global depression. But the numbers above make it painfully clear to their remaining leadership, President Trump’s “No” means “No.”