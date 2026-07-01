Solicitor General D. John Sauer’s opening argument at the Supreme Court hearing in Trump v. Barbara for the President’s Executive Order against “Birthright Citizenship,” stated that the 14th Amendment was about slaves, not illegal aliens. Then he lost the argument by stating that unrestricted birthright citizenship contradicts practices in other countries. Does that include “Sharia Law”?

Conservative Justices, including Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito, have strongly opposed using foreign law to interpret the Constitution, rejecting it as undercutting United States sovereignty. Exam-ples include all three judges dissenting in cases involving the death penalty for juveniles and laws regulating sexual conduct, where Obama’s and Biden’s Solicitor Generals argued for reliance on foreign precedents.

Chief Justice Roberts stated at his confirmation hearing: “In foreign law you can find anything you want.” He added: “Looking at foreign law for support is like looking out over a crowd and picking out your friends.”

Justice Alito at his confirmation stated: “We have our own law. We have our own traditions. We have our own precedents. And we should look to that in interpreting our Constitution.”

The 14th Amendment is the constitutional source of Birthright Citizenship as a fix to the injustice worked by the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford:

The case involved an enslaved Black man, who sued for his freedom after living in free states and territories. The Supreme Court ruled that enslaved people were not citizens.

The 14th Amendment in plain language states that people born in the United States are citizens, with rare exceptions for people like babies born to foreign diplomats who aren’t subject to U.S. law.

The Court underscored that principle in United States v. Wong Kim Ark in 1898, holding that a child born in the United States to non-citizen parents automatically acquires U.S. citizenship at birth.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off a major loss at the Supreme Court, whose 6-3 decision struck down one of his signature initiatives: an effort to limit birthright citizenship. President Trump and his Congressional allies quickly said that they believed a path forward was to pass a law containing the same provisions as his defeated order.



“The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, which has now been determined during this process.” Trump posted to his Truth Social:

“No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!”

Trump won the most momentous decision of this Supreme Court term with the Trump v. Slaughter decision that presidents can fire leaders of independent agencies, overturning a 90-year precedent that has limited presidents from removing board members of independent agencies.

The case stems from Trump’s decision to fire FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, the last remaining Democrat appointee, without stating a cause.

The Supreme Court had held since 1935 that presidents did not have the power to fire members of Congressionally created independent agencies: “except for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

The Supreme Court in overturning the precedent that Congress cannot prevent presidents from firing “at will” executive branch employees, effectively ended the concept of “independent” federal agencies. Trump can now stack agencies with loyalists.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned in her dissent that the majority’s ruling would unleash “chaos” that would undo centuries of political practice by concluding that “all three branches of government have been acting in open defiance of the Constitution all this time.” This ruling overturns “90 years of court precedent curbing executive power.”

Lisa Graves, founder and Executive Director of True North Research, a national investigative watchdog group, said that this ruling “has enormous implications for the American people and American consumers, because, in essence, consolidating power in this way in a president is not required by the Constitution.”