President Trump on election eve touted his “agenda of lower taxes, fewer regulations, energy dominance, and America First trade are fueling a historic investment boom that is powering strong growth.” But ‘Young Republican’ movement that catapulted the party in 2024, went home to the Democrats in 2026 over wars and Artificial Intelligence killing their future.

Vice President Vance commented that Republican data analysts obsessed in 2026 about turning out the same “composition” of the electorate in 2026 when Donald Trump’s sweeping 2024 America First election victory was hailed for its Republican coattails that retained a U.S. House majority and flip four Democrat Senate seats to gain control of Congress

But Trump’s presidential victory was accomplished with just 1.5% margin:

Donald Trump : ~77.3 million votes ( 49.81% )

Kamala Harris : ~75.0 million votes ( 48.34% )

Others: ~2.9 million votes (1.85%)

The Republican 2024 secret sauce for victory was gaining 25% points among Gen Zs and Millennials. Although young people accounted for only 11% of all voters, that huge 25% gain lifted Trump’s total vote by +2.7%. As shown above, it was the swing in the youth vote that accounted for all of Trumps victory margin.

The Republican campaign consultants actually did turn out similar or greater numbers of what the data targeted as ‘American First Young Republicans’ in 2026. But a lot of those 2024 voters “pissed and planning to vote for the other guys,” according to Vance.

The 2026 elections will cost the Republicans at least 30 Congressional incumbent seats, which ranks as the worst defeat mid-term defeat since the Democrats under Barack Obama lost 63 seats in 2010.

VP Vance believes the Republican shellacking may actually limit the usual blame game and force the Party to address the root causes of its demise. He stated that the data analysts after action focus groups found that the “top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were:

1) End the war;

2) Focus on cost of living/inflation;

3) Put America First; and

4) Change our relationship to Israel.”