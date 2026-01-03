Mountain Top Times' Substack

Mountain Top Times' Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Jaime Edwards's avatar
Jim Jaime Edwards
Jan 3

Apparently a better potential future for the people and economy of Venezuela. Effective strategic news cycle management taking Mamdani off the front page and as the lead weekend news item. All this while providing all world leaders - nations an additional data point to factor in their dealings with the U.S. Specific new conduct to be called for from Russia, China, Iran and yes the current political leadership of my favorite beloved people - Mexico.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mountain Top Times · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture