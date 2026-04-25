California Gov Newsom has been accused by the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal of running an “empire of fraud,” estimating that scammers and organized crime have stolen $180 billion in taxpayer funds. Numbers seem low, due to a new scandal regarding In Home Supportive Services fraud.

EDD California scams attracted neo-Nazis, a former Aryan Brotherhood leader, and at least 133 inmates on death row. Global criminal gangs siphoned off tens of billions, including a Romanian-led ring that siphoned off $5 million by recruiting fake applicants through Facebook, meeting at parks throughout Southern California to complete the paperwork, and then collect a percentage that was wired to Romania.

The Newsom administration has already admitted to “bad actors” stealing over $70 billion in fraudulent payments from U.S. taxpayers associated with the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD) that administers federal unemployment benefit payments.

Newsom has defended his administration’s record. But the California Auditor reported that EDD’s UI program remains on her “High Risk” list with 7.5% fraud rates in 2023 and 2024. The Auditor warned that California will be legally responsible to repay 50% of any federal funding losses.

The non-partisan Legislative Analyst Office (LAO) had already warned that California faces chronic structural deficits estimated at $20-$35 billion per year for the foreseeable future.

LAO just published new warnings regarding the state administration of the predominantly federal funded In Home Supportive Services (IHSS) that pays family members and other individuals to provide home-based care for low-income elderly and disabled.

City Journal investigative reporting found that IHSS program had grown by 1,400% over the last 25 years, from $2.4 billion to $33.4 billion. Designed to equally share cost between the federal government and the state, the federal government is now shouldering 56% of the cost.

Haywood Talcove, one of America’s leading fraud specialists as CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions for Government, told the Journal that California has been particularly susceptible to the large-scale fraud schemes when administering federal funds.

“They literally suspended all of the rules for the [unemployment insurance] program, [That made] it possible for anyone to get that benefit even if they weren’t entitled to it. It was very intentional. They knew what they were doing. But it caught up to them because it just got so out of control.”

Talcove called attention to IHSS as one of California’s largest Medical initiatives, that presents itself as an instrument of compassion, directing billions to caregivers who help with cooking, personal care, laundry, and other daily needs inside recipients’ homes.

But critics highlight that the program is rife with fraudsters that annually pocket an estimated $6 billion to $12 billion of bogus payments. IHSS political backing comes from state’s powerful home-care unions that collects over $149 million in annual membership dues. Those unions shower big donations on Gov. Newsom and other California Democrats.

IHSS cost driven by caseloads, hourly cost, and hours has doubled since 2014 [below]: