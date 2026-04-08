With the Epic Fury campaign to prevent Iran from building a deliverable nuclear weapon raging, the U.S. Energy and Information Agency reported that American crude oil production rose by 350,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2025 to set a third consecutive record global high of 13.6 million b/d.

U.S. production from the Lower 48 states excluding the Gulf of America (L48), accounted for 11.3 million b/d, or 83% of 2025 crude oil production, with the balance coming from Federal Gulf of America (GOA) and Alaska.

Despite the lower number of active rigs per month in L48 and 1% fewer wells were drilled, American efficiency improvements seen in 2024 versus 2025, crude oil production increased. New wells in 2025 produced 2.9 million b/d of crude oil and older wells produced 8.3 million b/d.

2025 declines in rig and well activity was due to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices falling from $77/barrel in 2024 to $65/barrel in 2025. Many forecasters had warned the price of WTI would decline to its breakeven rate of about $61/barrel in 2026.

But the March 2026 launch of Epic Fury and resulting global supply disruptions from military shut downs of the Strait of Hormuz, sent the price of WTI to a high of $120/barrel and a monthly average of $90.84/barrel.

U.S. crude oil production rose slightly in March 2026 to 13.66 million/bpd. But as a result of the price shock, the American crude oil industry went from breakeven to an all-time record monthly profit of about $12.9 billion.

Despite the US, Iran, Israel agreeing to a two-week ceasefire that includes unlimited safe passage through the Strait, WTI crude oil was trading overnight at $97.21/barrel, a substantial premium to the March average.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth commented that America has only “scratched the surface” of its oil potential, with new technologies and untapped resources emerging that could cement U.S. energy dominance for years to come.

“Today, U.S. oil and gas production is greater than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined,” Wirth said, adding that America is now a net exporter of energy rather than an importer.

Wirth pointed out that only about 10% of the U.S. oil in the ground can be extracted with existing technology — a figure Chevron aims to increase.

The primary L48 crude oil production basins include Appalachia, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and the Permian regions. The Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken are America’s most prolific crude oil production regions, now accounting for almost two-thirds of total U.S. production.

The Permian region in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico drove most of 2025’s production increase and accounts for 48% of all U.S. oil extraction. Eagle Ford fields in Texas and Bakken fields in North Dakota and Montana each contributed 9% of the total U.S. crude oil production.

Crude oil production in Gulf of Mexico (GOA) increased by 111,000 b/d in 2025, averaging 1.9 million b/d for the year. President Trump brought five new and potentially blockbuster GOA projects online last year that include Whale, Ballymore, Dover, Shenandoah, and Leon-Castile.

President Trump believes that growth can fundamentally reshape global energy diplomacy — giving America more leverage to support allies, reduce dependence on unstable regions and strengthen control over our own economic future.