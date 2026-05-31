Four months ago, NATO was screeching that President Trump wanted to take-over Greenland and steal its rare earth minerals. But then a Greenland deals locked-in U.S. perpetual base rights along the Arctic, and now American companies just locked-in Greenland mineral supply and processing rights to grab one largest global heavy rare earth deposits.

These Greenland deals are just another example of President Trump’s negotiating style where he demands the stars, then settles for the moon.

President Trump knows China was not bluffing when retaliating by sus-pending rare earths exports. For the last 15 years, its Belt and Road Initiative had bought most of the planet’s rare earth deposits and refineries.

China now controls ninety-one percent of global rare earth separation and refining capacity. That includes ninety-five percent or more of heavy rare earth processing for elements like dysprosium and terbium essential to high-temperature permanent magnets; and ninety-four percent of sintered neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnet production.

Johns Hopkins economists Steve Hanke and Jeffrey Weng told Fortune Magazine last month that the U.S. had burned through nearly 50% of its THAAD interceptors and 30% of its Tomahawk cruise missile inventory across Iran. They estimate that replenishing just four major weapons systems could require a volume of five and ten metric tons of finished defense-grade rare earth magnets that can only be sourced from China.

The first Trump Administration prevented China from acquiring Greenland’s mineral rights held by Australia’s Tambreez Corporation in 2020. Their Rare Earth Project is one of the world’s largest untapped rare earth hard-rock deposits, with an estimated 45 million tons of rare earth oxide ores, including 27% of heavy rare earth oxides. The Greenland mine is also rich in hafnium, zirconium, niobium, tantalum, and gallium—critical materials critical for hypersonic weapons, electronics, and aerospace.

New York based Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) quietly bought a 92.5% controlling interest in Tambreez mineral rights in 2024. Last week, REalloys (NASDAQ: ALOY signed a 15-year off-take agreement covering 15% of the Tambreez project’s southern Greenland Phase 1 production.

Processing will focus on Dysprosium and Terbium, the two most strategically sensitive magnet materials used in fighter aircraft, missile systems, radar platforms, drones, and advanced defense hardware.

The Trump administration provided targeted support to REalloys’ development of an integrated China-independent rare earth metals and permanent magnet supply chain, in a move to secure U.S. domestic critical minerals for defense applications before the Pentagon implements its planned 2027 bans Chinese-origin materials in U.S. defense supply chains.

REalloys’ Ohio facility already provides direct support to U.S. defense and strategic markets by suppling rare earth metals and magnet materials to DLA and the Department of Energy’s Ames National Laboratory.

The U.S. EXIM Bank provided REalloys with $200 million in Letter of Interest in late 2025 to facilitate North America’s first fully integrated mine-to-magnet rare earth supply chain. President Trump had announced in October 2025 that his administration authorized $2.2 billion of EXIM Letters of Interest to accelerate U.S.-aligned critical minerals projects.

U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) also awarded REalloys a $1.7 million contract in March 2026 to expand its processing facility in Ohio to convert up to 300 metric tons per year of heavy rare earth elements (samarium and gadolinium) into metal form. The new capacity will position REalloys as one of the largest domestic processing sources heavy rare earth magnets.

REalloys on March 30, 2026 appointed Joe Kasper, who most recently served as Chief of Staff to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as Chair of its Advisory Board. Mr. Kasper held senior Department of Defense roles in the first Trump administration where he led efforts on critical material supply chain vulnerabilities as a Pentagon Special Government Employee.