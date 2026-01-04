Venezuela was the second largest economy in the Western Hemisphere in 1950, and still continued to have the highest GDP per capita of the 12 South American nations until 1982. But socialism over the last 40 years devastated the economy and it now has the lowest GDP per capita in South America.

Venezuela became the first South American first nation to declare independence from Spain in 1811. But as the Mountain Top Times reported, affluent Venezuelan caudillos landowners that led the revolution, ruled through unstable strongman regimes for the next two centuries.

As a result, Venezuela had 13 successful revolutions and 27 different national constitutions, the most recent of which came about in 1999 under strongman Hugo Chávez. He cut a deal to supply 40% of Cuba’s oil, in exchange Cuban communist intelligence services and state police support.

Venezuela still has the world’s largest oil reserves at about 17%, or 303 billion barrels, substantially larger than Saudi Arabia. But production shriveled from about 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the 1970s before nationalizing its U.S. partner’s petroleum assets, to below 2 million bpd after Chávez took power, and averaged 1.1 million bpd last year.

The Trump regime-change and promise to bring back American business partners and their technology, could rapidly increase oil production and the overall economy.

The biggest opportunity for Venezuela is the 7 million mostly educated citizens emigrated to other South American nations and about 1 million of the best educated emigrated to the United States.

The number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection encounters of Venezuelan migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border accelerated from 49,000 in fiscal year (FY) 2021; to 188,000 in (FY) 2022; 266,000 in FY 2023; 261,000 in FY 2024; then plummeted to a trickle under President Trump.

Venezuelan immigrants in the United States tend to be concentrated in Florida. The most recent arrivals tend to have higher levels of education, but are less likely than other immigrants to be U.S. citizens. As a result, this large diaspora could be very motivated to return if the Trump administration “bigly” improves the Venezuelan local economy.