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The Prairie Key: Why Saskatchewan Holds Leverage for Global Peace - World Version

The world is hurting. Democracies strained. Institutions groaning under cruelty and corruption. But here is the truth the world needs to hear: change does not rest on any single nation's shoulders alone.

The solution runs through a flat, cold, wind-scraped place most of the globe ignores: Saskatchewan.

Why Saskatchewan Holds the Key

This province sits on the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits—fuel for nuclear power and naval propulsion across dozens of nations. It controls North America's only fully integrated rare earth supply chain: the neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium inside jets, drones, and missiles worldwide. It produces potash that feeds farms on six continents. And it holds helium for critical cooling infrastructure.

Saskatchewan trades with 163 nations. Without this province, global defence and agriculture falter. That is not a threat. That is geography and geology.

Demand Peace Conditions

Premier Scott Moe holds a lever larger than most heads of state. He could declare: Saskatchewan's resources will be used for peace and prosperity only.

· No uranium for offensive weapons.

· No rare earths for invasion forces.

· No potash for regimes that starve their own people.

· No helium without binding peace agreements.

What the World Can Do

Call on Premier Scott Moe. Write to him. Demand that Saskatchewan condition every export on de-escalation, diplomacy, and disarmament.

Contact: premier@gov.sk.ca or 306-787-9433.

Saskatchewan cannot save the world alone. But it can refuse to fuel its destruction. And sometimes, holding back the spark is more power

ful than fighting the fire.

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