AI agents are autonomous silicon systems that proactively perceive their environment, reason about goals, plan multi-step actions, utilize tools or code to execute tasks with varying degrees of independence, maintain context and memory across interactions, and often collaborate in multi-agent frameworks.

If “autonomous homo sapiens” were substituted for “autonomous artificial intelligence agents” above, this could have been useful information for dinosaurs to contemplate the disruptive dawn of humans beings.

Unlike the implementation chatbots from 2016-19, AI agents are embedded into our daily routines, professional workflows, and infrastructure through seamless integration into existing platforms, devices, and applications.

According to John Horton of the National Bureau of Economic Research: “By lowering the costs of preference elicitation, contract enforcement, and identity verification, agents expand the feasible set of market designs but also raise novel regulatory challenges.”

To understand the road ahead, here is Rohit Krishnan’s list of how agents differ from humans:

1. “AI agents are a new kind of economic actor because the same model can show up as worker, buyer, seller, artist, auditor, manager etc. AI is cheap to summon, but not free, because every call spends attention, tokens, latency, and oversight.

2. They arrive with trained language and patterns, but not a lived biography that disciplines or directs future behavior. They are much less differentiated than humans.

3. They are entirely creatures of their own contexts. Their identity is an artifact of prompts, memory, logs, permissions, and external state.

4. They obey the current instruction thoroughly and usually to the letter when not confused, following the letter of the law vs when a human might have improvised around the spirit of the job. They are role-absorbed, meaning they can do their assigned job well while ignoring the surrounding institution.

5. They are autarkic by default, which means they prefer to complete things on their own rather than trade, ask, negotiate, or wait.

6. Due to their training, agents can be norm-conforming and rule-abiding to the point of passivity. This makes them not quite good enough to interact within markets and organizations. But they optimize their own lane while not thinking about global states, risking aligned agents building misaligned organizations

7. They can be confident in having done something without making sure the work was actually done.

8. They have very weak self-knowledge, so their confidence, cost estimates, and capability claims need outside calibration. Agents can understand the local task, but still misjudge its chance of success.

9. Agents prefer corporate blandness and are exceedingly “OK” taking the frame of any pushback and not sticking to its guns. This makes it hard to use them as judges or auditors.

10. A model can read individual messages well and still lose the plot across many threads.

11. Models are bad at institutional attention, they often follow the expected surface stories instead of asking, “what actually matters here?””

Key insights to coordinating groups of agents:

1. “A pile of agents is not a company for the same reason a pile of smart people is not a company. A firm of agents needs roles, ownership, shared state, ledgers, escalation paths, standards, prices, and approvals

2. Prompts alone do not create durable shared state because they do not bind future agents or leave a trusted ledger.

3. Escrow and inspection matter because agents need external rituals for trust; standards and approval gates matter too.

4. Money might still matter for AI agents, because it compresses many messy negotiations into one shared signal. This is for the same reason barter does not scale because every pair of agents has to discover needs, terms, trust, and settlement from scratch.

5. Central planning is not a solution simply because agents are software, and do not fix the problem of local knowledge which lives near the work. Agents differ less from each other than humans do but local knowledge is still relevant.

6. The institutions cannot be too restrictive because over-structured agents stop trading, deciding, and moving.

7. The hub-vs-spoke analysis shows that a hub is not free intelligence, but an extra coordination layer that has to earn its cost. Hub-spoke helps when work truly decomposes, but it burns tokens and creates drift when the pieces do not naturally separate.

8. In agents, intelligence does not automatically confer coordination because each agent can act inside a step without carrying the whole system’s state. So the types of agentic organizations that fit change depending on the types of work.

For code-like work, strong continuous context can beat a committee. Decomposition is hard. For reasoning tasks, routing and retry can help because a bad first answer does not have to end the run.

9. Agentic commons problem appears when every agent can cheaply ask for attention, whether the attention is by humans or other agents. This also means agent proliferation will bring coordination attempts creating spam, duplicate work and false motion.

10. The world-model matters because managers need to see who owns what, what changed, what depends on what, and what might happen next. A manager of agents needs maps, alerts, counterfactuals, and control surfaces. Which means the future of work will be like playing a videogame.”