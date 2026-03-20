James Manzi at the Harvard Center for Educational Research by using Artificial Intelligence to create the first long-term ideological analysis of academic research found a) 90 percent of politically relevant social science articles leaned left from 1960–2024 and b) the political stance for every social science discipline was left-of-center every year.

The study analyzed the over 600,000 academic papers published in major English language research journals by using large-language-based text classification to represent understand how a 2025 observer would perceive the writers’ political ideology for each year.

Prior research had shown that U.S. university social science faculty have leaned left for decades. But the AI analytical approach enabled the first comparisons across a lifetime of shifting political ebbs and flows.

The results do not imply partisan distortion or suppression of alternative perspectives, but rather a sustained trend of social inquiry that happened to align more closely with liberal than conservative viewpoints. Another is that certain research topics have become more salient over time, and these topics are inherently more likely to be framed in ways that resonate with progressive values.

The results also illuminate the dynamics along two dimensions: a) the evolution of overall ideological orientation over time and b) the large and growing division between the ideological orientation on economic versus sociocultural issues.

Universities since the 1960s have become more embedded in broader political fields and partially insulated from conservative values through their own internal logics. The ideological orientation in research now reflects outside political shifts and occupational self-selection as a field’s political reputation becomes well known.

As a result, ideological composition increasingly reproduces itself through recruitment, which reduces responsiveness to short-term political changes. Rather than academics moving leftward during careers, leftward movement over the entire period was dominated by the entrance of new and more left-leaning fields of study.

This occupational self-selection model evolved from greater academic/political interaction. There was a sharp societal shift leftward in the 1960s; a moderation in the 1970s to 1980s; a leftward drift from 1990s; and a hard left acceleration after 2010.

The 1960s and 1990 leftward shifts align with civil rights, anti-war, and feminist mobilizations. The subsequent moderation was more focused on the rise of market-oriented economic issues. The 2010 ideological intensification appears as an extension of a long-running hard left trajectory, rather than a societal rupture.

The discipline-level trends are consistent with this view. Most policy-proximal disciplines generally exhibited a “U”-shaped pattern of leftward movement in the 1960s, rightward moderation in the 1970s–1980s, and renewed leftward drift thereafter. The data suggests greater permeability to the surrounding political climate in the earlier decades with growing left-oriented homogeneity post-1990.

In contrast, research disciplines whose boundaries are more mediated by academic subcultures displayed steadier leftward trajectories, consistent with higher levels of internal insulation and self-reinforcement throughout the period.

“Socially liberal and economically conservative” has been a well-known self-description among prosperous and highly educated Americans for decades. This tendency has been described by academics as “progressive neoliberalism.”

The most dynamic, high-end, “symbolic,” and financially lucrative sectors of the US economy, such s Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood created alliances with new social movements to advocate for feminism, antiracism, multiculturalism, environmentalism, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Social scientists faculties moved substantially left on sociocultural versus economic issues. This allowed them to remain members in good standing with a coalition that includes the wealthiest people in an increasingly economically unequal society. [above]

Wealthy university contributor priorities drove the priorities of academics to fully embrace the rise of climate change, racial justice, and gender/sexuality research was driven the growth of subfields with inherently left-coded topics.