California short-checked schools and local governments every month during its 2025-2026 fiscal year that ends in June. Despite revenue coming in at about $12 billion higher than budget, mostly associated with tech company compensation paid in stock, expenditures are down by $5 billion.

The non-partisan California Legislative Analyst Office reported in late 2025 that 25% of all California personal income taxes came from large tech companies paying employees monthly compensation in restricted stock.

This allows big California tech companies to competitively hoard cash by only having to pay about 30% of monthly employee compensation in cash, while paying the other 70% in restricted stock units (RSUs).

California companies now account for over 60% of the entire value of the Nasdaq-100 stock index [above], the 100 most valuable companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Five of those firms include Apple, Google, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Meta that are currently worth over $15 trillion.

The NASDAQ-100 generated 20.2% capital gain in 2025, marking the index’s third consecutive year of double-digit returns due to the AI boom.

Amounts of RSU payments are reported to the Franchise Tax Board “every weekday,” providing a real-time indication of the direction and magnitude of aggregate change in the employers’ payroll.”

With the vast majority of RSUs coming from employees’ normal wages and salaries, corporations withhold in cash at a flat supplemental rate of 10.23% on weekly RSU vesting. The rate is fixed regardless of employees’ marginal tax bracket; which in California can hit 13.3% for high earners, plus another 1% mental health tax for incomes over $1 million.

Mountain Top Times estimates California RSU withholdings and tech stock capital gains now make-up an extraordinarily large 40%, or $58.72 billion, of California’s projected $146.8 billion personal income tax revenues for 2025-2026. To put that windfall in prospective, 3 years ago RSU withholdings and tech stock capital gains was just $11 billion.

State finance officers fully understand next year’s personal income tax revenue for the 2025-2026 fiscal year beginning in July, will plunge by $20 billion in a flat stock market, and collapse by $40 billion in a down market.

They also painfully understand that California had to pay-back $12 billion of the $32 billion it owes the U.S. government for EDD unemployment fraud, and the state was hit with an initial $7 billion for federal health and human services fraud (HHS). Experts warn that the state could soon be hit with another $50 billion charge for HHS fraud.