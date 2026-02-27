Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

President Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech was the longest in history as he took credit for 42 accomplishments. But Trump was silent about DOGE as his biggest accomplishment; which set the peacetime record for cutting 273,000 federal jobs, and is set to slash another 1.6 million state and local government jobs and 2 million not-for-profit paid jobs.

The main-stream media desperately tried to fact check away President Trump’s SOTU accomplishments. But according to CNN: 64% of speech-watchers reported a positive reaction, with 38% very positive and 26% somewhat positive. That compares to a modest 36% negative reaction.

President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) went active on January 21, 2025. The first 150,000 federal deferred job buy-outs began on February 6, and almost all probationary employees (less than one year of service) laid-off by February 21, 2025.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas officially recorded the first Trump federal job reductions at 216,000 in March 2025; and a total of 317,000 by the end of 2025. Minus new federal hires during the year, DOGE reduced federal employment by a net 273,000 full-time jobs, an average of 25,000 a month from March through December 2025.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that President Biden created 16.6 million nonfarm payroll jobs during his 48-month presidency. But Biden’s first 9.5 million job gains were actually restored employment from the end of Covid-19. So Biden can legitimately claim that he created 7.1 million jobs, or about 148,000 per month.

Biden supporters argue the jobs were real because additional new federal jobs were only 129,000, or about 2,700 per month. But Biden’s $7 trillion of federal deficit spending also paid for 1.6 million state and local government jobs, or about 33,333 per month; plus another 2 million not-for-profit paid jobs, or about 41,666 per month.

Project Veritas just before the Trump inauguration featured a then-Environmental Protection Agency staffer describing Biden federal end-of-term climate change spending as like “throwing gold bars off the Titanic.”

Because of Biden’s staff locked-in federal grant spending before Trump took office, federal job cuts and program cancellations in 2025 only generated 120,000 not-for profit paid job cuts, or about 10,000 per month, and virtually zero state and local government job cuts.

But after a one year lag as federal spending grants are set to roll off, Mountain Top Times estimates DOGE federal staff reductions will soon cause $3 trillion in federal contract terminations. That means 3.6 million of Biden’s state, local, not-for-profit paid jobs are about to go away.

American presidents do not have the power to independently cut Congressional spending. But President Trump does have the executive branch right to reduce, suspend or terminate federal spending due to fraud.

President Trump understanding the size of coming monthly state, local and not-for-profit job losses, declared ‘War on Fraud’ at his State of the Union (SOTU) address and assigned Vice President JD Vance to lead the effort against fraud, prioritizing Minnesota and including California, Maine and Massachusetts as prime targets for fraud investigations.

President Trump promised that “He’ll get it done” and “if we’re able to find enough of that fraud, we will actually have a balanced budget overnight.”

VP Vance was later joined by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz to announce a “temporary halt” of $259 million per month, over $3 billion per year, in Minnesota Medicaid payments.

President Trump knows that FBI investigators have already identified between $9 billion and $18 billion of fraud in Minnesota, which is a small state. If the fraud ratio is the same in the California, which is 7 times larger, that “temporary halt” in Medicaid reimbursements would be about $2 billion per month and the total fraud liability would be $63 billion to $126 billion.